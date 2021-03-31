JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Cloud-filtered sunshine and strong southwesterly winds Tuesday afternoon combined to push temperatures through the 60s. A few spots even managed to touch the 70-degree mark. It was a one-day warm up because a cool front will move off to our east through the wee hours of our Wednesday. The rain that moved in behind the front will end through the wee hours of our Wednesday. As the rain moves out, much chillier air that we will feel for the next couple of days will be moving in.

We should have a good bit of sunshine to start our Wednesday. As the chillier air moves into the area on west-northwesterly winds, we are sure to see some extra clouds stirred up for the afternoon. I can’t rule out a stray sprinkle and/or flurry, but most of us will stay dry for the day. High temperatures will generally be in the middle 40s, although it won’t really feel that warm. Those northwesterly winds will be up over 15 mph keeping a little bit of a “bite” in the air.

Thursday is going to be even chillier. With a mix of sun and clouds, highs for the day will likely stay in the 30s for most of the ABC12 viewing area. Strong northerly winds will also help to support a few more flurries. We will be back into brighter skies and kinder, gentler breezes for Friday. As a result, temperatures will push well back through the 40s. It looks like we will have shots at 60+ for Saturday and Easter Sunday. We will have southwesterly winds and at least partly sunny skies each day. - JR