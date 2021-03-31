JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Temperatures took a tumble Wednesday as a cold front moved off to our east early in the day. The front did support some rain showers, but it is the colder air that is making the bigger splash. Temperatures Wednesday held pretty steady in the 40s during the afternoon. Overnight, lows will settle into the lower 20s for the most part. There will be a few spots northwest of the Saginaw Bay where readings could spike down into the upper teens.

The colder air will continue to move into Mid-Michigan, and it will do so on a strong northerly wind that will last through Thursday afternoon. The wind and cold air will even cause some snow showers or flurries to get stirred up. The best chance of seeing the flakes fly will be across the eastern parts of the ABC12 viewing area, especially the thumb. High Temperatures Thursday will hold in the 30s, with wind chills expected to be in the teens. Skies will clear late in the day.

It will be back to brighter skies Friday. Temperatures will again be pretty cold to start the day, but readings will recover nicely for the afternoon. Saturday and Easter Sunday will see temperatures move back to above-average levels as a decent amount of sunshine combines with southwesterly breezes. Highs will cruise through the 50s Saturday, and move into the 60s for Easter. That warmer air will hang around into the first part of next week. - JR