Lansing Police ask for help in finding missing boy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department has asked the public for help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy Noah Cameron Cronkright.

Noah is described as 14-years-old, 5-foot-two, and 95 lbs.

He was last seen in the 6400 block of Rosedale Rd. (Lansing, MI) wearing a red, white, blue jacket, dark jeans, black shoes, and a black hat.

Noah could be in the S. Waverly Rd. - Coachlight Common St. area.

Call Police if you have any information on Noah.

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Detective Joe Riedel: 517-483-4158

