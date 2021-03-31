Local health expert says vaccinating teens against COVID-19 will help

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise in younger people across the state of Michigan, a local health expert spoke to ABC12 about some of the benefits of vaccinating this age group against COVID-19.

Steve Hall, the health officer with the Central Michigan District Health Department, said the COVID-19 case count in younger populations is rising quickly in the area.

“Where we’re seeing the big increase right now is really the 10 to 19 year old’s and 40 to 50 so that’s telling, you know we’re getting some kids and then their parents,” he said.

This comes as the state of Michigan announced that there were more than 6,300 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Hall said with cases continuing to rise, this uptick is putting added pressure to vaccinate more and more people, including the younger population.

“We’re starting to see outbreaks and you know, school-related, sports-related, it’s really that younger population so being able to vaccinate them will certainly improve things.”

Starting Monday, everyone 16 years and older in the state of Michigan will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hall said that right now, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved to vaccinate people as young as 16-years-old.

Hall explained that vaccinating people in this younger age group will have far-reaching impacts. He said that if the virus can stop spreading in younger people, it will may help prevent others from getting severely ill from the virus.

“It’s been one of the concerns all along,” Hall said. “It’s the, the symptoms and severity is less in the younger population but they have the ability to spread the virus to those that are more vulnerable.”

Schools could also benefit from its students getting vaccinated. Hall said that once students are full vaccinated, quarantine guidelines are cut down if someone is exposed to the virus. This could lead to schools staying in session and sports playing on when before they might not have.

“One of the advantages of becoming vaccinated right now is if you’re exposed to someone with COVID-19, you don’t have to quarantine as long as you don’t have symptoms and that’s going to help keep kids in schools,” he said.

Hall said adding younger age groups to the vaccination process would also help bring herd immunity quicker.

Hall said companies are studying the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine on younger people. On Wednesday, Pfizer announced its vaccine helps protect children as young as 12.

Once the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible to more kids and teenagers, Hall said it is important for parents to do their research when deciding if their child will get the vaccine.

“It’s every parent’s right to make a decision for their children, I just ask that people do the research and use reliable sources,” he said.

Hall does recommend that everyone gets the COVID-19 vaccine when it is approved.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.