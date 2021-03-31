Advertisement

Michigan Democrats call for Weiser to Resign

Last week, Weiser called the three “witches” and implied they should be burned at the stake as a way to free up seats occupied by other elected officials.
Ron Weiser is chair of the Michigan Republican Party and serves on the University of Michigan Board of Regents.
Ron Weiser is chair of the Michigan Republican Party and serves on the University of Michigan Board of Regents.(Michigan Republican Party)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Representatives and Senators who either represent one of the three University of Michigan campuses or are graduates of the university sent a letter, calling on Ron Weiser to resign from the Board of Regents

The letter, signed by eight legislators, called out Weiser, the Michigan GOP chair, for his comments against Gov. Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Last week, Weiser called the three “witches” and implied they should be burned at the stake as a way to free up seats occupied by other elected officials.

“Ron Weiser’s sexist and markedly dangerous comments are not only terribly inappropriate, they also serve to damage the reputation of the University of Michigan. His choice of words and actions have betrayed the trust that was given to him when he was elected to the University of Michigan Board of Regents,” the letter said in part.

Weiser’s ties to the school run deep. Weiser graduated with honors in 1966 from U-M’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business and did graduate work in business and law. In 1968, he founded McKinley Associates Inc., a national real estate investment company, and served as its chairman and CEO until 2001 when he became U.S. Ambassador to the Slovak Republic.

In 2014, Ambassador Ronald Weiser and wife Eileen Lappin Weiser made a $50 million dollar gift to the University of Michigan, $25 million of which is designated for the Weiser Center for Emerging Democracies (WCED), a member of the International Institute. In recognition of this significant donation, the Regents of the University of Michigan announced that the Dennison Building would be renamed Weiser Hall.

Read the entire letter below.

