Mount Morris Township man worried about house next door collapsing

MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (03/30/2021) - ”This home it’s a big eyesore for a long time, and it needs to come down,” Wallace Rodgers said.

That eyesore is now a safety concern for the Mount Morris Township man. Rodgers says the vacant house next door has been breaking down for years, and it’s only a matter of time until it collapses.

Rodgers has lived in his Mount Morris Township home for almost four years, but it’s not just home. It’s also the memory of someone very special.

“This house means a lot to me. It was left to me by my older brother. He passed away three years ago of cancer. I’ve been fixing it up. It means the world to me. I grew up across the street from here. Everybody down this street is like family to me,” Wallace said.

Right next door, however, just a few feet away, there’s an ongoing problem since moving there.

“The front of the house is already caved in. The driveway side caved in two years ago. The front of the house corner fell in last year. It’s only time this house is going to collapse,” Rodgers said.

On Friday, Rodgers says the foundation fell in, and the weekend’s rain continued eroding the ground that’s holding it up.

“What I fear happening when I’m sleeping at night it falling into my house or on top of my work vehicles or my personal vehicles.,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers says he’s been calling the Genesee County Land Bank since they own the property, but they haven’t taken care of it.

ABC12 reached out to the Genesee County Land Bank and they say they weren’t able to access the home for a while because of a murder investigation in 2014, but they did have reports on the property’s condition from July and December of 2020. The danger at the time was not eminent.

After following up on Friday’s complaint, they went out there again to check it out.

“What we wanted to make sure was was that this property wasn’t going to fall over on the adjoining structure or even the fence and create damage. Right now, the property doesn’t appear to create that threat, but it will,” Michael Freeman said.

Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director, Michael Freeman says they do plan on demolishing the home and are working to secure the funding to make it happen.

At this point, however, he can’t say exactly when that will be.

The Genesee County Land Bank says they appreciate residents being the eyes and ears of the community, and the best way to get a response to a complaint within 24 hours is by submitting a contact form online.

