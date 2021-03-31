National pedestrian death rate increased in 2020

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Pedestrian fatalities skyrocketed in the first half of 2020.

The rate jumped by 20% per mile driven as police say risky driving practices are increasing during the coronavirus pandemic. The Governors Highway Safety Association study found that nearly 3,000 pedestrians were killed across the U.S. from January to June of 2020.

Over the past few months, multiple pedestrians have been hit by drivers in Mid-Michigan and some of those crashes ended in death. Michigan State Police say these types of incidents are sadly becoming more common, but runners and walkers can protect themselves on the road.

“In the last week and a half, we’ve had at least two -- one being a fatal crash,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Jim Lang.

A recent study rom the Governors Highway Safety Association projects that the U.S. pedestrian fatality rate spiked 20% in just the first six months of 2020. Similar data shows erratic and distracted driving rates are also rising.

“Just within the last couple months, troopers stopped five cars going in excess of 100 mph on the highway,” Lang said.

He said the most important thing for drives and pedestrians is to lways be aware of your surroundings and keeping distractions put away. He pointed out there will be more pedestrians out as the weather gets nicer, meaning drivers need to be extra cautious.

“The outcome can be catastrophic, it can be life-ending. Paying attention to what’s going on, having that awareness of what’s going on around you,” Lang said.

The same goes for runners, bicyclists and walkers. They can do simple things like only going out during daylight, wearing reflective or neon clothing and staying on the correct side of the road.

“If you are walking, walk against traffic and as far left as possible. As a biker, you go with traffic,” Lang said. “As a pedestrian, you can’t assume that the driver sees you. When you’re going to cross the road, cross at an intersection and make eye contract with the driver.”

Michigan State Police will be holding a statewide campaign for pedestrian safety from May to September, when the most pedestrian crashes are reported.

