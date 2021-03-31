Number of new Michigan COVID-19 cases tops 6,000

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases continued climbing in Michigan on Wednesday to a nearly four-month high for a single day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,311 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 672,259. That is the highest single-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since early December.

State health officials reported 10 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 16,092.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased by 50% to more than 40,000 Tuesday for the first time in five days with nearly 41,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests remained above 15% for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, settling at 15.11%.

The highest percentage of positive tests since testing became widely available in Michigan last April was 15.99% on Dec. 2. This week is the first three-day stretch with a percentage above 15% since mid-April 2020, when COVID-19 tests were strictly rationed to only probable patients in Michigan.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Wednesday, 2,550 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 126 from Tuesday. Of those, 2,393 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators declined slightly on Wednesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 482 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 188 of them are on ventilators.

Since Tuesday, there are six fewer COVID-19 patient in intensive care and four fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 4.998 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 2.492 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2.342 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 163,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 4.296 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 2.734 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 25,091 cases and 721 deaths, which is an increase of 273 cases.

Saginaw, 16,555 cases and 527 deaths, which is an increase of 141 cases.

Arenac, 715 cases, 27 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Bay, 7,899 cases and 295 deaths, which is an increase of 71 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,490 cases, 68 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Gladwin, 1,364 cases, 40 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of 26 cases.

Gratiot, 2,566 cases and 101 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Huron, 2,241 cases and 59 deaths, which is an increase of 49 cases.

Iosco, 1,245 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Isabella, 3,886 cases, 76 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 53 cases.

Lapeer, 5,505 cases and 132 deaths, which is an increase of 78 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 4,956 cases, 66 deaths and 4,604 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,012 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Oscoda, 375 cases and 19 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Roscommon, 1,292 cases, 39 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Sanilac, 2,635 cases and 79 deaths, which is an increase of 58 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 4,089 cases, 83 deaths and 3,529 recoveries, which is an increase of 42 cases and 87 recoveries.

Tuscola, 3,490 cases and 131 deaths, which is an increase of 59 cases.

