Advertisement

Pet food recall: Possible salmonella risk

Midwestern Pet Foods has voluntarily recalled 10 of its dog and cat food brands, a company...
Midwestern Pet Foods has voluntarily recalled 10 of its dog and cat food brands, a company statement said.(Source: Midwestern Pet Foods via FDA)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some pet foods are being recalled because of possible salmonella contamination.

Midwestern Pet Foods has voluntarily recalled 10 of its dog and cat food brands, a company statement shared by the Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves specific expiration dates for the following products:

  • Canine-X
  • Earthborn Holistic
  • Venture
  • Unrefined
  • Sportmix Wholesomes
  • Pro Pac
  • Pro Pac Ultimates
  • Sportstrail
  • Sportmix
  • Meridian

The specific expiration dates for each product are available on the FDA website. There are also images of the recalled products.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the company which revealed that the finished products may contain salmonella, the company statement said.

Retailers have been told to pull the pet food from their shelves.

The FDA said no human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old hospitalized for suspected heroin overdose in Flint
Three-year-old hospitalized for suspected heroin overdose in Flint
Karl Manke
Michigan fines Owosso barber over Capitol protest, other COVID-19 violations
I-75 Southbound.
MDOT preparing to start summer-long repaving, bridge project on I-75
Genesee County Health Department
Young people blamed for COVID-19 spread in Genesee County
The Michigan Army National Guard. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
Michigan National Guard soldiers from Saginaw unit badly injured by falling tree

Latest News

The individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65-year-old Asian woman was arrested and...
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC arrested
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the...
1 of Biden’s pooches drops doggie doo in White House hallway
An Italian mafia fugitive was caught in the Dominican Republic after appearing on YouTube...
Italian fugitive arrested after appearing in YouTube cooking videos
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
New York is latest state to legalize recreational marijuana