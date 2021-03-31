Some college students in Michigan now qualify for SNAP food benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Some college students in Michigan who are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic will become eligible for federal food assistance on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expanding the SNAP program to include some college students whose families are unable to help them pay for their education. That determination is based on a $0 family contribution on the FAFSA.

Students also qualify for SNAP if their college considers them eligible for a work-study program. Students only have to be deemed eligible for a work study program but don’t have to be enrolled in one to receive SNAP benefits.

About 200,000 students will become eligible for SNAP benefits.

“College students should not have to choose between furthering their education and putting food on the table – especially during a pandemic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I am pleased that we are able to work with the Biden administration to help college students in Michigan who are working hard to pursue their dreams.”

Students have to be enrolled in college with at least a half-time course load and meet other requirements for SNAP food assistance. Benefits, which could total $234 per month for students, will continue until 30 days after the federal public health emergency for COVID-19 ends.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel said many college students lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, making their already difficult financial situations even harder to survive.

“Even before the pandemic, many students struggled to afford enough food while paying for college,” she said. “These new changes will help students complete their education and reduce their food insecurity.”

Click here to check students’ eligibility for food assistance. Students who become eligible for SNAP benefits on Thursday will receive a Bridge Card, which can be used to purchase qualifying food items at stores, farmer’s markets and some online retailers.

