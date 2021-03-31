Swartz Creek family hopes for cap on 14-year-old son’s insulin costs

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Many people in Michigan are faced with the difficult decision of paying bills or buying their costly medications.

The Michigan Legislature is working on a plan to cap the cost of life-saving drugs, which caught the attention of a Swartz Creek mother whose son is insulin dependent. She’s in full support of capping the price of insulin.

The bills also aim to expand accessibility to affordable medication by allowing pharmacists to talk with patients about their options. Other main goals in the plan include:

Better access to oral chemotherapy treatments.

Limits on unregulated prescription middlemen who manipulate drug prices.

Requiring drug makers to provide details on how they set prices.

Noah Taubitz looks like most 14-year-old boys. He’s active, fun-spirited and looks forward to what life brings him every day. But his mother, Kris Taubitz, is concerned for her son’s future.

Noah is a Type 1 diabetic, meaning he requires insulin on a daily basis for the rest of his life.

“Noah’s going to have to get a job that has health insurance, because the cost of insulin right now is so astronomically high that most people wouldn’t be able to afford it,” Kris said. “Basically, it’s a house payment.”

Right now, there’s no out of pocket cost for Noah’s insulin because of health insurance. But if the Taubitzes didn’t have health insurance, their out-of-pocket cost at minimum would be a staggering $1,100 per month.

Kris said Noah would die without the insulin.

“His blood sugar would go higher and higher and he would go into diabetic ketoacidosis, which is actually what he was in when he was diagnosed, and without treatment of insulin he would die,” she said.

Efforts are currently under way in the Michigan Legislature to cap the price of insulin. The State House last week passed a package of health care reform bills, one of which caps the price of insulin at $50 per month.

According to GoodRx, the cost of insulin has increased 47% between 2014 and 2019.

“There is no reason why someone who depends on something for their life should have to make a choice between making a house payment or living or food,” Kris said.

That package of health care reform bills now heads to the Michigan Senate. If passed there, the bills would still need be forwarded to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her consideration.

