Three more Ascension Michigan hospitals increase visitor restrictions

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Three other Ascension Michigan hospitals are increasing visitor restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases mounts across Michigan.

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township announced tougher visitor restrictions on Monday. The health care system announced stiffer restrictions on Wednesday for Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City and Ascension Standish Hospital.

Most visitors will be excluded from all Ascension hospitals in Michigan effective immediately and until further notice. Visitors only will be allowed inside under the following exceptions:

One visitor is allowed to help make medical decisions for patients deemed legally incapacitated.

One visitor is allowed for patients who need a support person for their safety and care.

One visitor is allowed in the labor and delivery area besides midwives and doulas.

One visitor is allowed for patients receiving outpatient surgery, lab or radiology services.

One parent or guardian is allowed for pediatric patients or surgical patients age 21 and younger.

Religious visitations and patients at the end of life are not covered by visiting restrictions.

Other exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Visitors will not get increased access to the hospitals if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

All visitors must be 18 or older, complete a health screening, wear a mask provided by the hospital, stay in the patient’s room or a designated waiting area, sanitize their hands and practice social distancing at all times.

