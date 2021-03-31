Unemployment benefits changes in Michigan expire Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Some of the expanded unemployment eligibility benefits in Michigan are expiring on Wednesday.

This comes nearly a full year after the state expanded the requirements to help those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, late filing, claims based on COVID-19 and relaxed eligibility requirements for the state’s Work Share program are ending.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency will revert back to the traditional 14-day late filing rule, meaning workers must apply for benefits within two weeks of leaving their jobs. During the pandemic, the deadline was extended to 28 days.

COVID-19 related reasons for leaving work for medical issues also no longer will be accepted. Employers will have to resume paying the Unemployment Insurance Agency when workers are laid off or placed on a leave of absence.

These changes only apply to state unemployment benefits. Some people who no longer qualify for state benefits may still qualify for federal unemployment programs, so they still should file an application.

See the unemployment agency’s website for more information about the changes.

