AOTW - Keyon Menifield Jr.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Beecher’s Keyon Menifield Jr. is making his case for Michigan’s Mr. Basketball, he’s averaging about 30 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals a game.

If Beecher wins the state championship, Beecher head coach Mike Williams says Menifield could go down as one of the best guards in Buc’s history.

