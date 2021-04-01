AOTW - Keyon Menifield Jr.
Beecher head coach Mike Williams said, “In my opinion he’s the best player in the state.”
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Beecher’s Keyon Menifield Jr. is making his case for Michigan’s Mr. Basketball, he’s averaging about 30 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals a game.
If Beecher wins the state championship, Beecher head coach Mike Williams says Menifield could go down as one of the best guards in Buc’s history.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.