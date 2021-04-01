FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A trough working across the state is keeping our northerly winds up at a good clip – helping to produce some light lake effect snow showers. As high pressure moves in, winds will lighten, we’ll dry out and see more sun, and stay under clear skies through tomorrow.

It’s cold today with highs only in the low to mid 30s. Our N wind at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s, will keep it feeling more like the teens to mid 20s through the day. Snow looks to end around lunchtime with sunshine to end the day.

Clear skies overnight will help temps to drop into the low teens to low 20s. Winds will be out of the NNW at 5-10mph.

They’ll stay around 5-10mph tomorrow, out of the NW. After another cold start, temps rebound nicely into the mid 40s for Friday afternoon. Tomorrow will be filled with sun.

We’re then into the mid 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.