Advertisement

Cold today!

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A trough working across the state is keeping our northerly winds up at a good clip – helping to produce some light lake effect snow showers. As high pressure moves in, winds will lighten, we’ll dry out and see more sun, and stay under clear skies through tomorrow.

It’s cold today with highs only in the low to mid 30s. Our N wind at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s, will keep it feeling more like the teens to mid 20s through the day. Snow looks to end around lunchtime with sunshine to end the day.

Clear skies overnight will help temps to drop into the low teens to low 20s. Winds will be out of the NNW at 5-10mph.

They’ll stay around 5-10mph tomorrow, out of the NW. After another cold start, temps rebound nicely into the mid 40s for Friday afternoon. Tomorrow will be filled with sun.

We’re then into the mid 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire damaged a building in the Richfield Court Apartments complex in Flint after it had been...
Judge allows Flint to shut off power, board up Richfield Court Apartments
Genesee County Health Department
Young people blamed for COVID-19 spread in Genesee County
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine batch fails quality check
The Lansing Police Department has asked the public for help in finding a missing 14-year-old...
Lansing Police ask for help in finding missing boy
Gaines Township will lose every one of its police officers in just a matter of days due to lack...
Gaines Township losing police officers Thursday amid funding shortfall

Latest News

WJRT April 1st, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT April 1st, 2021 Morning Weather
Some Flakes will Continue Overnight...
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report
Some Flakes will Continue Overnight...
JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report
Some Flakes of Snow may Fly Tonight...
JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report