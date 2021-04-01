Gov. Whitmer blames COVID-19 variants for steep rise in newly confirmed cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is blaming COVID-19 variants for the increasing infection rate in Michigan.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida has the highest confirmed cases of the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant, which first was discovered in the United Kingdom. But Michigan has the second highest number with more than 1,200 cases.

Michigan also has confirmed cases of the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa and the new P.1 variant first discovered in Brazil.

Those figures only includes identified cases. The CDC says there likely are many more COVID-19 variant illnesses out there.

Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics climbed significantly during the month of March. Newly confirmed cases topped 6,000 on Wednesday for the first time in nearly four months, hospitalizations reached a three-month high above 2,500 and the percentage of positive tests is close to the all-time high set in December.

Whitmer pointed out on CNN that Michigan still has a face mask mandate, gathering limits and other restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We haven’t abandoned our protocols, it’s just that we’ve got a higher proportion of variants,” Whitmer said on CNN. “And part of that is people getting tired, there’s fatigue and there’s variants and there’s more travel -- and that’s some of what the story is here.”

The B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.