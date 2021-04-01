Mid-Michigan charity in talks to bring new homeless shelter to Thumb

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) (3/31/2021)--The pandemic has only underscored the struggles of homelessness in Mid-Michigan. As of Wednesday, a local charity was in talks with the City of Caro to expand access when and where it’s needed most.

The peeling wooden steeple of this 100 plus year old church has presided over Caro’s highest highs and lowest lows: services, weddings, funerals and everything in between. Yet, seeing it through the next chapter in its century-old existence will require faith of a different kind.

“We know the need is there, so we’re going to move forward.”

Jeff Kramer heads up Michigan House of Hope. The faith-based charity’s website touts its record tackling homelessness in the thumb region with the help of the program it’s pioneering.

“We want to build a relationship with every guy that comes in,” Kramer related. “We want to help them from step one, all the way through until he’s independent, has his own job and has his own apartment.”

It already operates a similar shelter in Sanilac County, but said the need far outweighed what could be done under just one roof.

“Right now, our mission in Sandusky serves Sanilac County, Tuscola County and Huron County,” Kramer explained. “So, we’re the only men’s mission… the shelter we have in Sandusky is the only one in that Tri-County area… that’s why it’s so important.”

And so, the organization set its sights on this historic Caro church, hoping it would prove the godsend for which its membership had been praying. Extensive renovation plans call for the creation of a living space comprising several dozen beds downstairs with a counseling office and a resale store on the main level, geared to support the shelter below.

It’s not a done deal yet, however; House of Hope has the green light to start work on the store upstairs, but still needs the seal of approval from city planners to move forward with that basement project.

“That’s the goal,” Kramer explained. “There needs to be some ordinance changes for that to happen.”

Even if the answer is ultimately a no, Kramer told ABC12 there were other locations on the organization’s list. It plans to do whatever is required to set up shop here and continue in its mission.

Michigan House of Hope operates independently with regard to government funding, relying primarily upon private donations and the support of local congregations. If you’re interested in donating, click here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.