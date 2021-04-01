Mid-Michigan teen relieved to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before students return from Spring Break

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The race to vaccinate is moving forward in Michigan.

The City Detroit is allowing anyone age 16 and older to register, which is a week earlier than the rest of the state. That’s as cases surge.

On Wednesday, Michigan had the largest single-day increase in four months, and state health officials are attributing much of that increase to young people.

Monday should serve as a turning point when anyone 16 or older in Michigan can sign up for a vaccine, but will everyone eligible take advantage?

One Mid-Michigan teenager is wasting no time securing her spot in line.

For most of Michigan, those 16 and up can get a COVID-19 vaccine only if there’s a certain medical condition or disability.

For Kate Lawrence, who’s a high school senior, her stomach issues have weakened her immune system, so getting a vaccine was a must, and it had to be done quickly.

”This week of course we are on Spring Break, and so I wanted to get the vaccine during this break, so that when kids are coming back from Florida and all the vacation hot-spots that I’m safe in case one of them happens to bring back COVID,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says she registered about a month ago for her and her parents, and just last week, she received a text message from Meijer to schedule her appointment, receiving her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Burton on Tuesday afternoon.

She’s expecting her second dose on April 20.

”I feel great! All I’ve had is a sore arm, and a little bit of redness in my arm, but it’s a minor side effect for something that’s going to make such a big difference,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says she’s glad she’ll be vaccinated by the time she graduates at the end of this school year, but there’s something that brings her even more comfort and joy.

”I got to hug my grandparents a couple weeks ago because they got fully vaccinated, and just that first hug, my grandma started crying because she was so happy, and I just really want to be able to hug my family again. That’s the main thing that I want to do after I get my second dose,” Lawrence said.

