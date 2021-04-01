Advertisement

NASA’s Mars helicopter is about to take flight

It will make up to five flights during April
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is getting ready to get some aerial shots of Mars using the first interplanetary helicopter.

The Perseverance rover brought the 4-pound chopper called Ingenuity to the red planet in February.

With two pairs of blades that span 4 feet, Ingenuity looks like a remote control helicopter.

Far from a toy, it will capture images from a vantage point never seen before.

Ingenuity will fly 10 feet above the surface of Mars for about 30 seconds to take pictures.

It’s scheduled to make up to five flights in April before it runs out of juice and is retired.

Not only will Ingenuity send those images back to earth, but the Perseverance rover is expected to take pictures of its flight from the ground.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire damaged a building in the Richfield Court Apartments complex in Flint after it had been...
Judge allows Flint to shut off power, board up Richfield Court Apartments
Genesee County Health Department
Young people blamed for COVID-19 spread in Genesee County
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine batch fails quality check
The Lansing Police Department has asked the public for help in finding a missing 14-year-old...
Lansing Police ask for help in finding missing boy
Gaines Township will lose every one of its police officers in just a matter of days due to lack...
Gaines Township losing police officers Thursday amid funding shortfall

Latest News

COVID-19 Variant
Third COVID-19 variant discovered in Mid-Michigan
On the animated TV show “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum,” Ben is autistic and he helps...
PBS Kids celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new friends
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Testifying during Chauvin trial, George Floyd’s girlfriend recalls the first time they met
On the animated TV show “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum,” Ben is autistic and he helps...
PBS Kids celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new friends