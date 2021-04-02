Advertisement

1 man dead, another badly injured after crash in Lapeer County

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a North Branch man died and a Lapeer man was badly injured after a pickup truck slammed into a tree in Lapeer County’s Mayfield Township on Thursday.

Around 2:25 p.m., the 40-year-old driver from Lapeer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck east on Haines Road when he went off the shoulder to the right, hit a mailbox, overcorrected, drove across both lanes of the road, spun around and slammed into a tree, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

The passenger side of the truck hit the tree, causing fatal injuries to 37-year-old Rick Trott of North Branch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lapeer Fire Department extricated the 40-year-old driver. He was rushed to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital, where he remained in stable condition on Friday.

Investigators were still looking into whether excessive speed or intoxication may have contributed to the crash.

