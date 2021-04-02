Advertisement

7 Texas officers fired following death of Black jail inmate

The detention officers violated sheriff’s office policies and procedures leading up to the...
The detention officers violated sheriff’s office policies and procedures leading up to the death of Marvin Scott III, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a news release Thursday. An eighth officer resigned.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Seven officers involved in the in-custody death of a Black jail inmate in Texas whose family members say may have been suffering a mental health crisis have been fired, a sheriff said.

The detention officers violated sheriff’s office policies and procedures leading up to the death of Marvin Scott III, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a news release Thursday. An eighth officer resigned.

Scott, 26, was arrested March 14 at an outlet mall in Allen on a marijuana possession charge, authorities have said. Allen officers took Scott to a hospital because he was reportedly acting erratically. Scott was released and police took him to the county jail.

While at the jail, Scott began to exhibit “some strange behavior,” Skinner said at a March 19 news conference. Detention officers placed Scott on a restraint bed, used pepper spray and covered his face with a spit mask. Scott became unresponsive at some point and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Law enforcement’s use of face coverings such as spit hoods on people — and the frequent reliance on police to respond to mental health emergencies — drew new attention last year following Daniel Prude’s suffocation in Rochester, New York. The mesh coverings have been linked to other deaths.

In Texas, the Collin County medical examiner’s office has not yet released a cause of death for Scott. The Texas Rangers were continuing to investigate Scott’s death, according to Skinner’s statement.

Family members have said that Scott had schizophrenia and may have been suffering a mental health crisis. Scott’s family has hired a forensic pathologist to conduct an independent autopsy.

Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt, who is representing Scott’s family, has said he thinks Scott was jailed for marijuana possession because he was Black and viewed as a criminal rather than as someone in crisis.

Names and races of the officers haven’t been released.

A statement Thursday by Merritt noted that Scott’s funeral was Wednesday.

“Just one day after the funeral of Marvin Scott III, the Collin County Sheriff has fired seven detention officers in connection with his death,” the statement said. “We are pleased with this decision and consider this progress.”

The statement also asks that the fired officers “be arrested and brought to justice.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed.
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed
U.S. 10
MDOT proposes roundabouts at one of Mid-Michigan’s most dangerous interchanges
Neighbors say this house on Wood Street in Flint is the scene of multiple large overnight...
Party house: Flint police hoping to padlock residence where dozens gather overnight
Schmidt Amusements
Long-time Standish carnival company shutting-down amid pandemic challenges
A North Branch man riding in the passenger seat of this Dodge Ram died after he hit a tree...
1 man dead, another badly injured after crash in Lapeer County

Latest News

FILE - A sign is pictured at Scott Gate, one of the entrances to Fort Sill, in Fort Sill,...
Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill
Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church...
Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter
FILE
Chesaning man killed in rollover crash in Saginaw County
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2019 file photo shows a replica of The Actor statue on the red carpet at...
SAG Awards to honor best performances — with some distance
Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi blessing after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's...
In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic ‘scandalous’