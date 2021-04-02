Authorities await drug tests before considering charges in 3-year-old’s overdose

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are waiting on test results before considering whether to file charges related to an overdose involving a 3-year-old from Flint.

The child is expected to recover after receiving Narcan to reverse the overdose at an address on East Stewart Avenue near Martin Luther King Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe the child ingested heroin or heroin laced with fentanyl, leading to the overdose. However, police say they can’t consider criminal charges related to the incident until lab tests confirm what substance the child ingested.

No charges had been filed in the case of Friday.

