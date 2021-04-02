Advertisement

Authorities await drug tests before considering charges in 3-year-old’s overdose

The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are waiting on test results before considering whether to file charges related to an overdose involving a 3-year-old from Flint.

The child is expected to recover after receiving Narcan to reverse the overdose at an address on East Stewart Avenue near Martin Luther King Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe the child ingested heroin or heroin laced with fentanyl, leading to the overdose. However, police say they can’t consider criminal charges related to the incident until lab tests confirm what substance the child ingested.

No charges had been filed in the case of Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed.
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed
U.S. 10
MDOT proposes roundabouts at one of Mid-Michigan’s most dangerous interchanges
Neighbors say this house on Wood Street in Flint is the scene of multiple large overnight...
Party house: Flint police hoping to padlock residence where dozens gather overnight
Schmidt Amusements
Long-time Standish carnival company shutting-down amid pandemic challenges
A North Branch man riding in the passenger seat of this Dodge Ram died after he hit a tree...
1 man dead, another badly injured after crash in Lapeer County

Latest News

FILE
Chesaning man killed in rollover crash in Saginaw County
a purple ribbon for the awareness about the unacceptability of the violence against women and...
Statewide domestic, sexual violence cases soar
Tuscola County Health Department in Caro, MI.
Case counts, positivity rates in Thumb continue alarming rise
The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they...
Police: Wichita mom tells daughter she’s been shot for April Fools’, gets arrested
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed.
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed