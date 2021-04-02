Families to hold Lansing rally over state nursing homes COVID restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -(04/02/21)-”Yes, there’s a risk, but there’s a greater risk in terms of loved ones who are dying because of loneliness, families who are not able to see their loved ones,” said Michigan resident, Jaime Nicholson.

Jamie Nicholson’s anguish over not being able to visit, touch or comfort her mom Nancy due to the state’s COVID restrictions at nursing homes-- is something thousands of families across Michigan have experienced over the last 12 months.

“For people like your mom and my mom who had Alzheimer’s, they’re confused by that. And then some of them are saying, Am I dying right now what’s happening, you know, and it’s, we can explain that or the staff can explain that to them today and then tomorrow they experienced the same anxiety, all over again. Or maybe it’s not tomorrow maybe it’s five minutes later, but multiple times a day. Because Alzheimer’s. Dementia is a disease that makes this whole thing, so much worse for our loved ones,” Nicholson said.

It’s why Nicholson says it’s time for the Governor and the state to further loosen those restrictions and allow families to be with their loved ones-- in person and more often. And Nicholson is prepared to take action to see that it does. With a rally on the steps of the State Capital tomorrow morning.

“We need to have our voices heard, so we can affect change and policy in the state of Michigan, so that families can be with their loved ones in nursing homes today” she said.

Jamie Nicholson’s mom passed away last month-- but she was able to, along with her dad, have one final in person visit to say goodbye.

“And it’s because of her she instilled in me a spirit of helping and caring and loving people. And the same way that I grew up experiencing that from her. I was able to give back to her. And now, hopefully other families,” Nicholson said.

The “Save Our Seniors, Michigan” rally will take place Saturday in Lansing at the state Capital starting at 9am.

