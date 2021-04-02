Fire danger in Michigan remains high despite rain and snow this week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking everyone to take extreme caution with outdoor fires or avoid burning altogether, as the fire danger remains high across the state.

Despite rain and snow earlier this week, DNR firefighters say weather conditions over the weekend will create an increased risk of wildfires. Anyone planning a fire should stay near it with a water source and shovel in case of emergency.

“Much of the state is very dry and fire danger will grow as temperatures rise over the weekend,” said DNR fire specialist Jeff Vasher.

Homeowners should check with the DNR or their local fire department to determine whether outdoor burning is allowed. Local fire officials are in charge of burning permits for the southern Lower Peninsula while the DNR gauges fire danger in the rest of Michigan.

The DNR also is encouraging residents to consider composting as a safer alternative to burning yard debris.

