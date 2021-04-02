Gov. Whitmer asks spring break travelers to get a COVID-19 test when they return

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking returning spring break travelers to get a COVID-19 test in hopes of avoiding another spike in the illness around Michigan.

Friday’s request from Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was aimed at anyone who traveled out of state or outside the country. They are at the highest risk of COVID-19 exposure, which could lead to outbreaks in Michigan.

State health officials announced a schedule for 37 pop-up COVID-19 testing clinics around Michigan geared for spring break travelers.

“COVID-19 remains a threat to our families and communities, and we encourage Michiganders to get tested for COVID-19 and are making it easier through these additional testing pop-up sites throughout the state,” Whitmer said.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel encourages travelers to get tested for COVID-19 one to three days before leaving and again three to five days after they return. Travelers should self quarantine for 10 days after returning home or until they get negative COVID-19 test results.

“Do not travel if you test positive,” she said. “Check travel restrictions before leaving, especially information about the spread of new variants of COVID-19 where you intend on visiting.”

In addition to wearing face coverings, avoiding large crowds and practicing social distancing while on vacation, state health officials encourage everyone to pack hand sanitizer in case they aren’t always able to wash hands frequently.

The pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in Mid-Michigan over the next week are:

April 3

Alma Middle School at 1700 Pine Ave. from noon to 6 p.m.

Clare-Gladwin Regional Educational Service District at 4041 Mannsiding Road in Clare from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Corunna Public Schools Transportation Department at 453 McArthur St. from noon to 6 p.m.

April 4

Alcona High School at 51 N. Barlow St. from noon to 6 p.m.

Mount Pleasant High School at 1155 S. Elizabeth St. from noon to 6 p.m.

April 5

Bay-Arenac Intermediate School District at 4228 2 Mile Road in Bay City from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency administration building at 27 N. Rempert Road in Tawas City from noon to 6 p.m.

Roscommon High School at 10600 Oakwood Dr. from noon to 6 p.m.

April 7

Mount Pleasant High School at 1155 S. Elizabeth St. from noon to 6 p.m.

Bay-Arenac Intermediate School District at 4228 2 Mile Road in Bay City from 2 to 6 p.m.

