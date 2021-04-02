Gov. Whitmer creates new task force to evaluate forensic science labs

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new task force on Friday that will evaluate and make recommendations to improve Michigan’s forensic science laboratories.

The labs process scientific evidence often used in criminal proceedings. Whitmer said the task force will look over current operations of forensic science across the state and develop recommended policies aimed at making improvements.

“While forensic science is an important tool, misapplication of forensic science can deprive a person of a fair trial,” Whitmer said. “We must ensure that Michigan adheres to the highest standards of evidence, and that practitioners throughout our criminal justice system understand how to apply forensic science properly.”

The Task Force on Forensic Science includes 13 members from the medical, legal, law enforcement, higher education and lawmaking communities around the state. Michigan State Police, the Michigan Supreme Court and Michigan Attorney General’s Office all will have representatives.

“I’m honored to take on this important work to ensure that our criminal legal system delivers justice for the people of Michigan,” said Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack. “Michigan can be a national leader in better science promoting better justice.”

Kent Gardner of Davison, the forensic lab administrator for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, is the lone member from Mid-Michigan.

The task force is asked to send Whitmer a final report by Dec. 31, after which the group will be disbanded.

