Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer creates new task force to evaluate forensic science labs

13 members will look over current operations and recommend policies for improvement
A new task force will look for improvements with Michigan's forensic science labs.
A new task force will look for improvements with Michigan's forensic science labs.(Idaho State Police Forensic Services)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new task force on Friday that will evaluate and make recommendations to improve Michigan’s forensic science laboratories.

The labs process scientific evidence often used in criminal proceedings. Whitmer said the task force will look over current operations of forensic science across the state and develop recommended policies aimed at making improvements.

“While forensic science is an important tool, misapplication of forensic science can deprive a person of a fair trial,” Whitmer said. “We must ensure that Michigan adheres to the highest standards of evidence, and that practitioners throughout our criminal justice system understand how to apply forensic science properly.”

The Task Force on Forensic Science includes 13 members from the medical, legal, law enforcement, higher education and lawmaking communities around the state. Michigan State Police, the Michigan Supreme Court and Michigan Attorney General’s Office all will have representatives.

“I’m honored to take on this important work to ensure that our criminal legal system delivers justice for the people of Michigan,” said Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack. “Michigan can be a national leader in better science promoting better justice.”

Kent Gardner of Davison, the forensic lab administrator for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, is the lone member from Mid-Michigan.

The task force is asked to send Whitmer a final report by Dec. 31, after which the group will be disbanded.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed.
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed
U.S. 10
MDOT proposes roundabouts at one of Mid-Michigan’s most dangerous interchanges
Neighbors say this house on Wood Street in Flint is the scene of multiple large overnight...
Party house: Flint police hoping to padlock residence where dozens gather overnight
Schmidt Amusements
Long-time Standish carnival company shutting-down amid pandemic challenges
A North Branch man riding in the passenger seat of this Dodge Ram died after he hit a tree...
1 man dead, another badly injured after crash in Lapeer County

Latest News

FILE
Chesaning man killed in rollover crash in Saginaw County
a purple ribbon for the awareness about the unacceptability of the violence against women and...
Statewide domestic, sexual violence cases soar
Tuscola County Health Department in Caro, MI.
Case counts, positivity rates in Thumb continue alarming rise
The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they...
Police: Wichita mom tells daughter she’s been shot for April Fools’, gets arrested
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed.
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed