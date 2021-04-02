Advertisement

JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT
With clear skies holding across Mid-Michigan early Friday morning, there was certainly a winter’s chill in the air.  Lowest temperatures were in the teens as we began the day.  Readings recovered pretty well during the afternoon as wall-to-wall sunshine bathed the area.  Highest readings held in the 40s, which is a little bit below the average.  With some clouds moving in overnight, and with southerly breezes holding, temperatures early Saturday morning will be pretty close to “normal.”

Easter weekend is shaping-up pretty well.  We will begin our Saturday with a good bit of cloud cover, but the trend will be for skies to clear through the afternoon.  Highs will range from the 50s, to around 60 on southwest to westerly winds at 10 to 15 mph.  Easter Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds for the day.  Winds will be light & variable, and temperatures will again push to above-average levels.  Highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s, with the lakeshore areas staying a bit cooler.

Next week will be a little bit more unsettled, with several chances for some rain showers.  The first chance with come late Monday across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.  Some scattered showers will be a possibility for all of us Tuesday and Wednesday.  I think Thursday will bring us our best chance of more of a widespread light rain.  Even with all those chances for rain, temperatures for much of next week will likely run a little bit above average. - JR

