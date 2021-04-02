MDOT proposes roundabouts at one of Mid-Michigan’s most dangerous interchanges

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the most dangerous interchanges in Mid-Michigan is getting some help.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning a project to improve safety with two new roundabouts at U.S. 10 and Mackinaw Road in Bay County. The interchange west of Bay City was the scene of nearly 30 crashes in 2019.

“Anytime you have an interchange with congestion issues or multiple points of contact that could result in increased crashes, it’s in your best interest to really look at the full interchange and what you can do to not just improve congestion, but also safety while you’re at it,” said MDOT spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall.

The upcoming reconstruction plan involves two new roundabouts designed to keep traffic flowing while slowing down speeds through the interchange.

“The roundabouts are a proposal, so that’s not to say that is 100% what is set in place,” Hall said. “But based on our review of the location, that’s the best alternative we can use.”

The roundabouts would be part of a $34.3 million investment to rebuild over five miles of westbound U.S. 10 in 2023.

“In addition to the roundabouts that we’re proposing, that entire overpass is being replaced,” Hall said. “The current building doesn’t meet (Federal Highway Administration) standards for the height and width, so we’re able to improve both those categories.”

This is one of multiple intersection in Mid-Michigan that will be transitioning to roundabouts in the near future to improve safety and traffic flow.

MDOT will be hosting a virtual public meeting on April 13 to discuss their plans and take questions from residents about the future project. The public is invited to register for the online event on MDOT’s website.

