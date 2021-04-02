Michigan reports fewer than 5,500 new COVID-19 cases, but hospitalizations increase

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported fewer newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but the number of patients hospitalized with the illness and the percentage of positive tests continued creeping upward.

Those are the three key statistics that state health officials track closely to determine how much the coronavirus is spreading in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,498 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 683,793. That is the first daily increase below 6,000 in Michigan over the past three days.

State health officials reported 20 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 16,161.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing fell back from Wednesday’s three-month high to just over 37,900 tests completed on Thursday. The percentage of positive tests increased by over 1.5% on Thursday to 14.52%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Friday, 2,766 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 79 from Thursday. Of those, 2,604 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased on Friday. Michigan hospitals are treating 539 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 231 of them are on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there are 28 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 19more on ventilators.

Michigan passed a major milestone on Friday by receiving over 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, which includes 2.504 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2.342 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 163,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 4.522 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 2.853 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 25,594 cases and 724 deaths, which is an increase of 257 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 16,653 cases and 528 deaths, which is no change due to numbers not being updated.

Arenac, 726 cases, 27 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Bay, 8,021 cases and 295 deaths, which is an increase of 56 cases.

Clare, 1,504 cases, 68 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Gladwin, 1,383 cases, 40 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Gratiot, 2,595 cases and 101 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Huron, 2,304 cases and 59 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases.

Iosco, 1,278 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Isabella, 3,972 cases, 76 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 57 cases.

Lapeer, 5,659 cases and 133 deaths, which is an increase of 84 cases.

Midland, 5,045 cases, 66 deaths and 4,604 recoveries, which is an increase of 30 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,024 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Oscoda, 384 cases and 19 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 1,313 cases, 41 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Sanilac, 2,716 cases and 81 deaths, which is an increase of 43 cases.

Shiawassee, 4,170 cases, 83 deaths and 3,529 recoveries, which is an increase of 38 cases.

Tuscola, 3,606 cases and 131 deaths, which is an increase of 52 cases.

