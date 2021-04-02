Party house: Flint police hoping to padlock residence where dozens gather overnight

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Loud music, partying, fights and even gunfire are keeping one Flint neighborhood awake at all hours of the night.

Police say all this noise is coming from one house near the intersection of Averill Street and Lippincott Boulevard. Neighbors say more than 100 people are showing up to party multiple times a week and they are sick of it.

The Flint Police Department is going to court, hoping a judge will allow officers to padlock the home so nobody can go inside.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he’s tried to work with the party-goers, but they’re not cooperating. Authorities can’t go after the homeowner, because Green said he’s already in prison. The party hosts are renting his property.

Neighbors and Green say the two-bedroom house on Wood Lane in Flint effectively turned into an entertainment venue towards the end of January with no closing time. The parties start at 2 a.m. and last until sunrise -- often later than 6:30 a.m.

“The neighbors have been complaining,” Green said. “Their driveways have been blocked, debris, liquor bottles thrown out through the yards. These individuals -- there have been fights, there’s been gunshots and things of that nature. A lot of violence connected with this.”

Neighbors say they’ve become the clean-up crew, angered that they can’t walk their dogs near the house because they are worried about the trash and broken glass. The neighborhood is mainly senior citizens, who one woman says are even more annoyed they’re frequently woken up in the middle of the night.

“You don’t go back to sleep and you’re just walking and praying, ‘Lord, let it stop,’” said a woman who didn’t want to be identified because she is so nervous about the crowds. “So you don’t know and it’s frightening. It’s frightening and you don’t know who’s going to turn up in your yard and what they might do.”

The neighbor said it’s clear the more than 100 people showing up at the house aren’t scared of police. Green confirmed that his officers will shut down the party -- only for the same people to show back up an hour later.

“We just want it to stop and we don’t want it to go someplace else. We’re not trying to say, ‘Go to somebody else’s neighborhood,’” Green said. “We’re trying to say look at alternatives, because one thing is true: All teens and young folks are going to need a place to go.”

Green said police have impounded illegally parked cars, issued citations and now they’re taking the problem to court. Working with Flint’s city attorney, he said a temporary restraining order is in place. That is the first step to padlocking the home.

“There’s definitely the potential for violence to erupt and that’s why we want to shut these types of events down,” Green said.

The case will head to court next week, where he is expecting the judge to rule on the permanent solution -- allowing police to padlock the house on Wood Lane.

This isn’t the first party involving gunfire in Flint during the coronavirus pandemic. In July, another incident left six people with gunshot wounds.

Flint police tried to shut down a pop-up party with about 1,000 people in Hallwood Plaza on the city’s north side when gunfire started. That’s the type of tragedy Green said he’s trying to avoid by shutting down the Wood Lane home.

