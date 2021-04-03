A nice Easter weekend coming to Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some very nice weather is setting up for this Easter Weekend, but some more dry conditions will lead to elevated fire danger across the area the next few days.

We begin the holiday weekend with a little bit of cloud cover working through the region as an upper-level disturbance passes by. As we move into the afternoon, these clouds will move out and we’ll see some sunshine by the end of the day. We’ll have to watch for a sprinkle or two to develop near Saginaw Bay and in the Thumb but any rain that does fall today will be light and not much more than just a nuisance. Winds will also be a bit breezy today from the west-southwest at 10-20 mph. High temperatures will be above normal in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Easter Sunday is looking fantastic across Mid-Michigan with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and very warm temperatures. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s with slightly cooler temperatures near the lakeshore.

With dry conditions this weekend, fire danger is very high across the area. It is not recommended to do any burning but if you do, use extreme caution and have a water source nearby.

Our weather turns rather active for the upcoming work week with daily chances for showers. Should note that while rain is in the forecast each day, it does not mean it will rain the entire time so the forecast will look worse than it actually is. The best chance for widespread and possibly heavy rain will come Thursday into Friday. Daily highs are in the 60s for most of the week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.