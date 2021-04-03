Advertisement

CDC updates COVID-19 guidelines for cruise ships

FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at...
FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at PortMiami, among other cruise ships, as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak in Miami. Royal Caribbean Group is putting its cruising toes back in the water this summer. The cruise company said Friday, March 19, 2021 that two of its lines — Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises — will resume Caribbean sailings in June.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its guidance for cruise ship companies.

The conditional sail order is still in place and it’s not saying when operations can resume, but the CDC is providing more technical guidance.

It says companies will have to run practice cruises before inviting paying customers.

They have to include vaccinations and routine testing in their plans.

Cruise companies will also have to report any possible COVID-19 cases every day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed.
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed
U.S. 10
MDOT proposes roundabouts at one of Mid-Michigan’s most dangerous interchanges
Neighbors say this house on Wood Street in Flint is the scene of multiple large overnight...
Party house: Flint police hoping to padlock residence where dozens gather overnight
Schmidt Amusements
Long-time Standish carnival company shutting-down amid pandemic challenges
A North Branch man riding in the passenger seat of this Dodge Ram died after he hit a tree...
1 man dead, another badly injured after crash in Lapeer County

Latest News

FILE - A sign is pictured at Scott Gate, one of the entrances to Fort Sill, in Fort Sill,...
Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill
Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church...
Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter
FILE
Chesaning man killed in rollover crash in Saginaw County
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2019 file photo shows a replica of The Actor statue on the red carpet at...
SAG Awards to honor best performances — with some distance
Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi blessing after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's...
In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic ‘scandalous’