Fire crews finally extinguish hours-long fire in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) -

Cleanup continued on Friday night following a fire that destroyed an Owosso building on Thursday.

Now all that’s left are pieces of Jumbo’s Burger Bar.

The Owosso Fire Department continued to stand watch over the former bar near downtown, making sure a fire doesn’t spark back up.

Owosso Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart says there was heavy smoke and flames coming from all sides of the building when they arrived on scene.

Several fire departments were on the scene helping out Owosso Fire. One of the main objects was to make sure the fire didn’t spread to any nearby businesses. Luckily, that didn’t happen.

The well-known burger bar closed its doors in 2019 after 55 years in business and has been vacant since.

Dave Roy a former employee tells ABC 12 he rushed to help out, when he heard the building was burning.

“The owner wasn’t here yet. I still had keys to the place. I turned my keys over to the fire departments so they can get access (to) a couple of the doors. But that’s about all I could do,” Roy said.

Roy added that he was working with the owner on possibly reopening the burger bar.

“That’s what we were trying to do. I was in here a month ago helping cleaning it. Getting it ready.”

And as exactly what started this fire investigators say that’s up in the air.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever know just because of the amount of damage done to the building and it’s not worth risking anyone’s life or injury to go into an abandoned building and search for something,” Chief Lenkart said.

The Fire Department says they will head back to the site next week to continue cleaning up the area and to figure out the future of the former burger bar.

