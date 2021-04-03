Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The holiday weekend kicked off with a mix of sun & clouds and warmer than normal temperatures that reached the low 60s across much of mid-Michigan.

That’s about ten degrees above average for this time of year.

Overnight, look for a clear sky with lows in the mid 30s.

Easter Sunday will start off sunny.

Some clouds start to spill in later in the day with highs in the mid 60s away from the influence of Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron.

A light easterly wind will keep communities closer to the water in the 50s.

Monday, there’s a chance for rain during the afternoon and evening hours.

Additional chances for showers are possible Tuesday, with more rain on Thursday.

Temperatures will remain above normal with daytime highs for the most part in the 60s.

