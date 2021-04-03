Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The holiday weekend kicked off with a mix of sun & clouds and warmer than normal temperatures that reached the low 60s across much of mid-Michigan.

That’s about ten degrees above average for this time of year.

Overnight, look for a clear sky with lows in the mid 30s.

Easter Sunday will start off sunny.

Some clouds start to spill in later in the day with highs in the mid 60s away from the influence of Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron.

A light easterly wind will keep communities closer to the water in the 50s.

Monday, there’s a chance for rain during the afternoon and evening hours.

Additional chances for showers are possible Tuesday, with more rain on Thursday.

Temperatures will remain above normal with daytime highs for the most part in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed.
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed
U.S. 10
MDOT proposes roundabouts at one of Mid-Michigan’s most dangerous interchanges
Neighbors say this house on Wood Street in Flint is the scene of multiple large overnight...
Party house: Flint police hoping to padlock residence where dozens gather overnight
Schmidt Amusements
Long-time Standish carnival company shutting-down amid pandemic challenges
A North Branch man riding in the passenger seat of this Dodge Ram died after he hit a tree...
1 man dead, another badly injured after crash in Lapeer County

Latest News

Beautiful Easter Sunday, rain returns this week
A beautiful Easter Sunday but rain returns this week
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Nice Easter weekend coming to Mid-Michigan
A nice Easter weekend coming to Mid-Michigan
Nice Easter weekend coming to Mid-Michigan
Nice Easter weekend coming to Mid-Michigan