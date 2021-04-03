Advertisement

Lawsuit against MDHHS to stop mandatory COVID-19 student athlete testing for spring sports

By Kevin Goff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (4/2/2021) - A policy that’s already in place, is testing student athletes before practice and competition.

And that measure is being met with resistance and a fresh lawsuit.

What’s at issue is whether mandatory rapid testing is necessary or even legal.

Last year, spring athletics were cancelled completely, due to coronavirus.

This year, plans are underway to compete once again.

However, the testing rules that go into place Friday, has prompted a lawsuit challenging the decision.

Under state guidelines, students age 13 to 19 will be required to test for COVID-19 at least once a week in order to compete or practice in any contact sports.

This comes as an increasing number of young people are coming down with the virus, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

45 out of more than 1100 high school basketball playoff games were cancelled due to COVID related issues, including contact tracing.

The lawsuit, issued by the high school sports support group Let them Play, questions if the testing requirements are legal and want clarity on whether the MDHHS has the authority to mandate testing for all school athletes practicing or playing spring sports.

Grand Blanc High School Boys JV Basketball coach Doreace Martin talked about what he thinks needs to be done.

“They’re in close contact with one another. They leave from practice and then they go home which could possibly be a super-spreader that way. So, I think they should be tested.”

The state health department says the testing will help prevent the spread of coronavirus, as recent rates have been rising.

“We want all our student athletes to be able to compete, to be able to enjoy, doing something that they love to do. But, you know, in a safe environment,” Martin added.

Let Them Play filed another lawsuit earlier this year, after winter sports were suspended due to the pandemic.

That lawsuit was dismissed when compromises were made.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens next.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed.
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed
U.S. 10
MDOT proposes roundabouts at one of Mid-Michigan’s most dangerous interchanges
Neighbors say this house on Wood Street in Flint is the scene of multiple large overnight...
Party house: Flint police hoping to padlock residence where dozens gather overnight
Schmidt Amusements
Long-time Standish carnival company shutting-down amid pandemic challenges
A North Branch man riding in the passenger seat of this Dodge Ram died after he hit a tree...
1 man dead, another badly injured after crash in Lapeer County

Latest News

FILE
Chesaning man killed in rollover crash in Saginaw County
a purple ribbon for the awareness about the unacceptability of the violence against women and...
Statewide domestic, sexual violence cases soar
Tuscola County Health Department in Caro, MI.
Case counts, positivity rates in Thumb continue alarming rise
The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they...
Police: Wichita mom tells daughter she’s been shot for April Fools’, gets arrested
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed.
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed