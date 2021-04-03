Long-time Standish carnival company shutting-down amid pandemic challenges

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (4/2/2021)--Another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, this time in the small Arenac County town of Standish.

After an entire year without business, a family-owned carnival company says it can’t move forward. Schmidt Amusements announced it would shut down after nearly four decades in the community.

“We looked at it for a very long time. It was our decision.”

That closure, effective immediately, according to Owner Doug Schmidt, soon to begin the process of selling-off the lion’s share of the company’s rides and equipment. Ahead of a planned transition into a rental-only operation, he’ll be sad to see it go.

“We’ve been in business since 1982, so almost 40 years,” he said. “My mom and dad started it.”

The family business -- which weathered every challenge over the decades –had hit a brick wall. Posts to its Facebook page showed cancellation after cancellation. The situation left Doug with no choice.

“2020, we didn’t work at all,” Schmidt related. “The whole industry was shut down… we’re going to have trouble finding help just like anyplace else… we can’t run the show with just a couple of us… we didn’t really see a path forward.”

Down the street, ABC12 found another carnival company concerned it may not weather the storm either. The stark reality of operating in a lock-down economy: researchers with Harvard and the University of Illinois revealed the list of permanent closures had topped 100-thousand nationwide by late last year, though that number could be higher.

“You have that handful of companies that have been around forever and ever and ever and you just always knew they were there.”

That was Standish City Manager Brad Mason, reacting to another major, though non-COVID closure that sent ripples through this small town months earlier: the old Globe Fire Sprinkler factory was then expected to shut its doors for the final time in June, putting dozens out of work.

“It’s going to hurt,” Mason related in a December phone conversation. “I can’t even imagine the hit that those folks may feel.”

Unlike Globe, Doug and the Schmidt Family had no plans to leave their hometown. The loss of the business that bears their name will still prove a tough pill to swallow.

“That’s about all I know in my life,” Schmidt reflected.

Schmidt told ABC12 he already reached out to their bookings for 2021 and told them they’d have to find another company, which he said might prove a challenge. That includes the Montmorency County Fair. This reporter reached out via phone Friday but didn’t hear back.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.