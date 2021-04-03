Mid-Michigan teen hopeful students get tested for COVID-19 after returning from Spring Break

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - (04/02/2021) - The state health department is turning their attention towards unvaccinated Spring Breakers to avoid more outbreaks.

Governor Whitmer and other state leaders are urging those coming back from vacation to get tested for COVID-19.

One Mid-Michigan high school student has been spending the week in Florida, and she says she’s planning on getting tested when gets back and is hoping others do the same.

Chloe Hug and her family are keeping safety in mind while traveling for Spring Break. They’re going as a group of five and driving to Florida instead of being around others at the airport. They’re also wearing their masks, staying outside, and keeping their distance from other people on the beach.

Still, she understands others aren’t always as careful.

”I’ve seen people on their Instagram stories and stuff, and there are people that are at a bunch of big parties and stuff, so I really hope that those people choose to get tested and choose to care about other people and make sure that other people aren’t getting infected by their dumb choices,” Hug said.

One Mid-Michigan epidemiologist says Michigan’s current surge of COVID-19 cases is being driven by people 10 to 40-years-old like people going out to bars, playing sports, and kids in school, many who are vacationing outside the state for Spring Break.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says contagious variants are also fueling the rise, so it’s even more important now for travelers to avoid large groups.

“Contagion is a numbers game. If you only have a couple of people in your inner circle of friends, people in your bubble, then the odds that you’re going to infect each other or that you’re going to infect a bunch of other people are limited,” Dr. Rick Sadler said.

Hug says even though they’re cautious, she’s planning on getting tested for COVID-19 and says it’s a good idea for others to do the same to avoid outbreaks that would stand in the way of another spring season.

”I’m really excited to get back to playing softball, and I really just hope everyone does what they’re supposed to do, so we can stay playing softball and stay playing spring sports,” Hug said.

Governor Whitmer and the state health department agree, encouraging those who may have been exposed to test at one of their 37 pop-up clinics around the state geared for spring break travelers.

Of those 37 pop-up testing clinics, several are in Mid-Michigan.

On Saturday, Gratiot Isabella ISD is hosting one at Alma Middle School from noon until 6:00 p.m.

Shiawassee ISD is hosting a clinic at the same time at Corunna Public School Transportation Department on East McArthur.

On Sunday, Mount Pleasant Public Schools has a clinic at the High School from noon until 6:00 p.m.

There are more clinics scheduled through the week. You can find links to that information online by clicking here.

