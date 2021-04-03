Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (4/3/21) - Several Mid-Michigan Chase Bank branches were temporarily closed.

The sign outside one branch Friday said the closure was due to an emergency. It said the bank was making efforts to reopen soon.

The Chase online branch locater said Saturday the temporary closures were in place at banks at Dye - Corunna roads and Diplomat Plaza in Flint Township. There were also closures listed in Swartz Creek and Burton.

The company’s website said customers needing banker services should schedule a phone meeting on the Chase Mobile app or online.

As of this writing, no additional details had been released on the temporary closures.

