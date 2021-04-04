A beautiful Easter Sunday but rain returns this week

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Happy Easter, Mid-Michigan! We are going to see some very, very nice weather on this Easter Sunday with mild temperatures and some sunshine, too. We’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine, but some clouds will move in during the afternoon. Many of us will see some very warm temperatures with highs in the middle to upper 60s but the exception will be closer to Lake Huron where a light east/northeast wind will keep things a little cooler with highs in the 50s. It does look like a perfect day for any Easter celebrations outdoors!

Overnight skies turn cloudy and that’ll set up a rather active work week with multiple disturbances passing through the Great Lakes region which will bring us several opportunities for rainfall. The first chance will come on Monday with showers developing late in the morning and into the afternoon. A warm front trying to slide into our area may stall just to our south so high temperatures should stay in the 50s and 60s.

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday and a stray shower could develop on Wednesday but overall, pretty low rain chances midweek and because of this, daytime highs should soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A better chance for widespread rain will come on Thursday and then we’ll see scattered shower chances for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures do trend cooler towards the end of the extended forecast.

