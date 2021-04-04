Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after missing 8-year-old boy in Georgia found safe

Djahziah Matthews is shown in the photo on the left. Dwayne Flemings is seen in the photo on...
Djahziah Matthews is shown in the photo on the left. Dwayne Flemings is seen in the photo on the upper right. The vehicle the two were believed to be traveling in is seen on the lower right.(Source: Clayton County Police Department)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert that was issued for a missing 8-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his father in Georgia and was believed to be in danger has been canceled after the boy was found safe, according to police.

Clayton County Police wrote in a Facebook post Sunday morning that 8-year-old Djahziah Matthews was found safe and that his father, Dwayne Flemings, was in custody.

Clayton County Police had earlier said that detectives responded to a domestic disturbance at an address near Jonesboro, Georgia, on Saturday night. At the scene, officers spoke with Djahziah’s mother.

The woman told police she’d gone to the address to pick up Djahziah, but that Flemings had refused to return her son and sped away with Djahziah in his car.

**AMBER ALERT UPDATE** Eight-year-old Djahziah Matthews has been located safely and suspect Dwayne Flemings is in custody. Thanks for your assistance Clayton County!

Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Djahziah’s mother had told police that Flemings “has made recent comments about killing the child and himself before returning the child to his mother, and is concerned for his safety.”

On 4/3/21, The Clayton County Police Department issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Djahziah Matthews after his...

Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Flemings was charged with simple assault, kidnapping and interference of custody, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed.
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed
U.S. 10
MDOT proposes roundabouts at one of Mid-Michigan’s most dangerous interchanges
Neighbors say this house on Wood Street in Flint is the scene of multiple large overnight...
Party house: Flint police hoping to padlock residence where dozens gather overnight
Schmidt Amusements
Long-time Standish carnival company shutting-down amid pandemic challenges
A North Branch man riding in the passenger seat of this Dodge Ram died after he hit a tree...
1 man dead, another badly injured after crash in Lapeer County

Latest News

FILE - A sign is pictured at Scott Gate, one of the entrances to Fort Sill, in Fort Sill,...
Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill
Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church...
Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter
FILE
Chesaning man killed in rollover crash in Saginaw County
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2019 file photo shows a replica of The Actor statue on the red carpet at...
SAG Awards to honor best performances — with some distance
Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi blessing after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's...
In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic ‘scandalous’