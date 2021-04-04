Chesaning man killed in rollover crash in Saginaw County

CHESANING TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - (4/4/21) - A 24-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash on Saturday in Chesaning Township, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies said the crash happened in the area of Sharon and Baldwin Roads at around 4:20 p.m.

Deputies believe the crash happened when a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was driving south on Sharon Rd. at a high rate of speed and the driver lost control of the car. The car then went off the side of the road and rolled multiple times in a field west of Sharon Rd.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was the 24-year-old man, who was ejected from the car and died at the scene. A passenger in the front seat of the car was a 26-year-old female from St. Charles. Investigators said she was injured in the crash from internal injuries and was transported to the hospital. Also in the car were two young children who were taken to the hospital as a precaution and appeared to be uninjured, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the crash.

