Statewide domestic, sexual violence cases soar

More than 1,000 people made calls for help this January.
a purple ribbon for the awareness about the unacceptability of the violence against women and the text stop violence on a piece of paper, on a dark gray rustic wooden surface(123RF)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - (4/2/2021) - Michigan is facing another public health threat on top of COVID-19: soaring domestic violence cases.

Advocates said an inability to fundraise during COVID-19, having limited shelter space available, and a statewide effort to limit incarcerations because of COVID has created a perfect storm of need and danger for victims.

In January alone, the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence — which represents 73 shelters across Michigan — received 1,000 calls for domestic and sexual violence assistance.

This compares to 1,300 calls for help the coalition received from October 2019 to 2020. In November and December, it received 1,200 calls.

Executive Director Sarah Prout Rennie said she believes the biggest surge hasn’t arrived yet.

