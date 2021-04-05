Albee Township firefighter killed in rollover crash near Chesaning

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WJRT) (4/4/2021)--Heartbreaking new details when it comes to a Saturday roll-over crash near Chesaning…

ABC12 has been following this developing story since last night, only hours after we learned it had turned deadly. Chesaning Police and Albee Township Fire officials confirmed on social media that the man killed had been one of their own.

A silver Albee Township Fire badge with a black band wrapped around it, posted to the Chesaning Police Department Facebook Page over the holiday weekend signified the tragic loss of a brother in arms.

The victim of Saturday’s crash was identified in a separate tribute post to the Albee Township Fire Department’s social media as Firefighter Brody Kelbey. The post reads: “We lost one of our fire fighters tonight. Please keep the Kelbey Family in your prayers! We will miss you.”

At the scene north of Chesaning, skid marks formed a trail from the road into the drainage ditch that runs alongside it. There, ABC12 found a sign post bent at a right angle and, feet away, patches of grass and soil, torn up where it appeared the sedan had rolled-over. The marks continued south as much as 50 feet away.

It’s where Chesaning Police found the vehicle – near the intersection of Sharon and Baldwin -- with multiple victims scattered between the crash site and some distance away. The scene, so spread-out and chaotic, first-responders had to divide into two groups as they administered first aid, according to police.

Two little girls had been strapped into their car seats and, miraculously, were shaken but unharmed. Another female victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. Tragically, Kelbey, the driver, was ejected from the vehicle and died of his injuries.

An impromptu memorial, meanwhile had begun to take shape in the comments section under the Albee Township Fire Department’s Facebook tribute Sunday, already overflowing with condolences from friends, fellow first-responders and a grateful public.

As far as what triggered the crash, that wasn’t clear from a press release issued by Chesaning Police. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the vehicle involved had been traveling at a high rate of speed.

