All Michigan residents ages 16 and up eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - All people ages 16 and older in Michigan are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

All adults are welcome to register for the vaccine, but health officials say they should continue preparing for a long wait to get their shot. Vaccine supply remains well below demand.

“We’re excited about the fact that folks who have just really been waiting and wanting a vaccine now have the mechanisms to do that and, you know, as soon as we can continue to work through and administer those doses, we’re happy to administer the dose to anyone who wants them,” said Saginaw County Health Officer Christina Harrington.

Vaccine appointments are available at local health departments, Meijer, Kroger, Rite Aid, Walgreens and other pharmacy chains in Mid-Michigan. Click here for information about how to get a vaccine appointment from any of those clinics.

The state has passed the halfway point in its goal of inoculating 70% of that population by year’s end. More than 35% of roughly 8.1 million residents had received at least one shot as of last week, a share that has tripled in two months.

Michigan continues to confront a surging case rate that was highest in the U.S. over the last two weeks. Some schools are suspending in-person learning when instruction resumes next week after spring break.

