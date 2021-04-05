Advertisement

Angry customer opens fire at Memphis Burger King

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a customer at an east Memphis Burger King opened fire after getting angry over the drive-thru wait time.

According to police, the woman got out of the front passenger seat of a mid-sized, four-door, gray sedan driven by a man and walked up to the window. Surveillance video showed the woman grab a black handgun from the vehicle, lean through the drive-thru window and fire several shots at Burger King workers.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

Police released images of the woman and the vehicle taken from surveillance video in an effort to track her down.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed.
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed
A Facebook tribute to fallen Firefighter Brody Kelbey
Albee Township firefighter killed in rollover crash near Chesaning
FILE
Chesaning man killed in rollover crash in Saginaw County
U.S. 10
MDOT proposes roundabouts at one of Mid-Michigan’s most dangerous interchanges
Tuscola County Health Department in Caro, MI.
Case counts, positivity rates in Thumb continue alarming rise

Latest News

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Biden’s big infrastructure plan hits McConnell, GOP blockade
People who bring in old car seats to recycle will receive 20% off coupons toward a new car seat...
Target brings back car seat trade-in event
Saginaw County Health Department.
Saginaw County launches self-scheduling tool for COVID-19 vaccine appointments
President Joe Biden was joined by first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny as he marked the...
Biden speaks on Easter tradition in lieu of canceled egg roll
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified in the Derek Chauvin trial. Arradondo...
LIVE: ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart