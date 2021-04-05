Advertisement

Corunna’s biggest fan fighting a battle of her own

The Corunna boys basketball team took home its first District title in 8 years, but this season is about a lot more than just wins and losses.
By Sydney Cariel
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - The Corunna boys basketball team took home its first District title in 8 years, but this season is about a lot more than just wins and losses.

The Cavs played for their biggest fan, head coach Rocky Buscemi’s 5-year-old daughter Charley who’s facing a battle of her own off the court.

