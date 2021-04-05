Advertisement

Flint man faces seven charges after child pornography investigation

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing seven charges after authorities say he had 2,000 child pornographic images and he was distributing them on the internet.

Police arrested 40-year-old Aaron David Scheitler and he was arraigned last week in Wayne County District Court on the following charges:

  • three counts of possessing child sexually abusive material.
  • three counts of distributing child sexually abusive material.
  • one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office began investigating Scheitler in August 2019 after receiving a tip that child sexually abusive materials were being shared online from an IP address in Flint. A search warrant for the IP address traced it to Scheitler’s residence, according to investigators.

Authorities say he was storing 2,000 child sexually abusive images on his external hard drive, laptop computer and cell phone.

Scheitler is scheduled to appear in a Wayne County courtroom on April 15 for further proceedings.

