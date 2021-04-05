Flint Township man badly injured after crash on I-75

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Flint Township man suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing a pickup truck an the I-75 exit ramp to Holly Road in Grand Blanc Township.

Just after midnight Saturday, the 26-year-old driver was heading north on I-75 when he got off the freeway. He lost control of his 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck, which left the pavement and rolled several times, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

The Flint Township man was thrown out of the truck while it overturned. An ambulance rushed him to Ascension Genesys Hospital near the interchange for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver made statements to police at the scene that indicated a female may have been riding with him. Authorities used a thermal imaging camera, drone and a K-9 team to search an area around the scene, but they did not find evidence of anyone else involved in the crash.

Police continued investigating what caused the crash on Monday, including whether the driver was intoxicated. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Grand Blanc Township police at 810-424-2611.

