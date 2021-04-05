Advertisement

Inmates stage uprising at St. Louis jail dogged by unrest

News outlets report a riot broke out Sunday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Law...
News outlets report a riot broke out Sunday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Law enforcement responded to bring the jail under control.(Source: KMOV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis leaders are once again trying to find answers after the second significant inmate uprising in two months at a downtown jail.

Inmates broke windows, set a fire and threw chairs and other items out of a third-floor window Sunday night at the City Justice Center.

City officials say there were no serious injuries.

The jail has been the site of multiple uprisings over the past several months, including a revolt in February involving more than 100 detainees.

Inmates have voiced concerns about conditions at the jail and the coronavirus pandemic. A task force has been appointed to examine the issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed.
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed
A Facebook tribute to fallen Firefighter Brody Kelbey
Albee Township firefighter killed in rollover crash near Chesaning
FILE
Chesaning man killed in rollover crash in Saginaw County
U.S. 10
MDOT proposes roundabouts at one of Mid-Michigan’s most dangerous interchanges
Tuscola County Health Department in Caro, MI.
Case counts, positivity rates in Thumb continue alarming rise

Latest News

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Biden’s big infrastructure plan hits McConnell, GOP blockade
People who bring in old car seats to recycle will receive 20% off coupons toward a new car seat...
Target brings back car seat trade-in event
Saginaw County Health Department.
Saginaw County launches self-scheduling tool for COVID-19 vaccine appointments
President Joe Biden was joined by first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny as he marked the...
Biden speaks on Easter tradition in lieu of canceled egg roll
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified in the Derek Chauvin trial. Arradondo...
LIVE: ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart