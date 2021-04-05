JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

Some springtime showers made their way across the ABC12 viewing area early Monday. In general, the farther south you are, the more rain you ended up with. With some cloud-filtered sunshine during the afternoon, temperatures ranged from the 50s across the northern parts of the area, to the middle 60s across the south. That big north/south temperature difference will continue to be something we will deal with for the better part of the week.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds for the day. There will also be a chance of showers during the afternoon. In general, the farther north you are, the better the chance of seeing some drops. South to southwesterly winds will be light for the most part, with maximum speeds likely to be in the 7 to 12 mph range. High temperatures north of the Bay, and along the Lake Huron shoreline will probably stay in the 60s. The southern parts of the area will top out near 80.

Wednesday will begin with some sunshine and end with the possibility of more rain. Winds will again be blowing in from the south, so before the rain moves in, highs will again cruise through the 70s for most of the area. The southern parts of the area will again have a shot at touching 80. We will all see our chances of rain increasing as we close out the workweek. Some rain looks to be a good bet for the weekend too as highs retreat through the 60s. - JR